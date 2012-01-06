LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he was prepared to risk eviction from office at the next election due in 2015 rather than deviate from his government's increasingly unpopular deficit-busting austerity programme.

"I would rather be a one-term prime minister who does the right thing than a two-term prime minister who does the wrong thing," he told ITV News in an interview.

"You have this duty as prime minister, as a government, to do the right thing even in difficult circumstances and that means sticking to the plans that we have to deliver the low interest rates and the business environment that we need to get jobs and growth in Britain."

The programme of spending cuts to erase a budget deficit that peaked at 11 percent of national output has won the support of international markets and kept Britain's borrowing costs low.

But by ruling out the possibility of boosting state spending the ruling coalition has left itself a limited toolset to revive an economy teetering on the edge of recession.

Cameron's Conservative-led coalition, in power since May 2010, remains ahead of Labour in opinion polls.

However, voters are showing signs of tiring of spending cuts now expected to last until 2017 because of slowing economic growth and higher welfare payments.

Some 59 percent of 2,000 adults surveyed by pollsters ComRes for ITV News said if the economy failed to recover soon, the government should relax its spending cuts, backing the view of Labour MPs.

Cameron said that would be "the wrong thing to do."

"If we took the easy path ... the effect wouldn't be the relief that people would seek. The effect would be that international markets would question Britain's credit-worthiness and for our interest rates to start going up to levels that you see in other countries around Europe."

He appeared to accept that a cut to a payroll tax for small firms, announced in 2010, had failed to deliver a hoped-for boost to jobs.

"Not everything that you do works well. We hoped that this would create many more jobs. It has created some jobs, which is good," Cameron said in reply to a question about the scheme.

"There are some successful things but not everything works as well, and in government as in business you should reinvest in your successes and make sure you learn from your failures," he added.

The tax break aimed to help 400,000 small businesses take on new staff, but has only created 12,400 jobs since it began in September 2010, according official data cited this week by the Labour party.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Leslie Adler)