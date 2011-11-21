LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron delivered a keynote address on the economy at the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference on Monday.

Following are highlights from the session.

"We are recovering from a debt crisis, not a traditional recession, so people who argue for additional fiscal stimulus, that's not just the wrong answer, it's dangerously wrong.

"The previous model of growth in Britain -- a debt driven consumer boom stimulating a narrow economic boom -- is broken. We need a fundamental rebalancing of the economy: more investment, more exports, a broader base to an economic future."

"Dealing with government deficits must be line one of our plan for recovery. Yes, getting debt under control is proving harder than anyone envisaged. High levels of public and private debt are proving to be a drag on growth, which in turn makes it more difficult to deal with those debts. But this also undermines further the case for adding to the national burden of debt with even more borrowing."

"The overall message I hear is confidence is the key, and confidence depends on a proper programme for getting debt and deficit under control. We've got to stick to that plan, that is absolutely vital."

