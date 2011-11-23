LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron answered questions in parliament on Wednesday. Here are highlights of the weekly session.

ON SPENDING AND BORROWING

"Of course it is a difficult economic environment we are in, but is there a single other mainstream party anywhere in Europe who thinks the answer to the debt problem is more spending and more borrowing?"

ON INTEREST RATES

"All over Europe there is an interest rate storm. There is an interest rate storm with high interest rates in Spain, high interest rates in Italy, high interest rates even in some of the countries at the heart of the euro zone. We must make sure we keep this country safe with low interest rates."

ON NOV. 30 PUBLIC SECTOR STRIKES

"It really is irresponsible when negotiations are ongoing to cause strikes that will lead to the closure of most of the classrooms in our country. It is the height of irresponsibility. What is on offer is an extremely reasonable deal."

(Reporting by Tim Castle and Keith Weir)