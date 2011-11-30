LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron answered questions in parliament on Wednesday. Here are highlights of the weekly session.

ON THE TIMING OF PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS' STRIKE

"These strikes are wrong at a time when negotiations are going on."

ON EFFECT OF PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS' STRIKE

"I do want to thank all those people, including a number of people from Number 10 Downing Street, who are actually helping to keep our borders open and to make sure that Heathrow and Gatwick (airports) are working properly.

"So far the evidence would suggest that around 40 percent of schools are open, less than a third of the civil service is actually striking, in our borders the early signs are the contingency measures are minimising the impact. We have full cover in terms of ambulance services and only 18 out of 900 job centres have closed.

"So despite the disappointment of the party opposite (the opposition Labour party) that support irresponsible and damaging strikes, it looks like something of a damp squib."

ON FULL-TIME PUBLIC SECTOR TRADE UNION OFFICIALS

"The idea of full-time trade unionists working in the public sector on trade union business rather than serving the public, I don't think that is right and we are going to put that to an end ... and I think the evidence today makes that even stronger."

