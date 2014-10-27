A still image taken from video shows a man (C) approaching Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (3rd L) as he leaves a news conference in Leeds, northern England October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Wright

A still image taken from video shows Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (3rd R) watching as his close protection team detain a man who approached him leaving a news conference in Leeds, northern England October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Wright

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron was bundled into his official car by his bodyguards on Monday after a member of the public ran into him in what looked like a serious security breach, video footage showed.

In August, Britain raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level with Cameron saying Islamic State (IS) militants operating in Syria and Iraq posed the country's greatest ever security risk.

The footage showed the man run directly towards Cameron, who was leaving an event in the city of Leeds in northern England, and come into contact with him before being intercepted. Bodyguards later rushed Cameron towards a waiting car.

"A 28-year-old local man was briefly arrested after he came close to the prime minister's group," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement released on Twitter.

"No threats were made, and after the man's details were checked, he was de-arrested and allowed on his way."

The Metropolitan Police unit responsible for Cameron's protection said it would conduct a review of the incident, while the British leader said he wanted to thank his security team.

"Can I put on the record for once the debt I owe to the close protection team that looks after me and the very good job they do," Cameron told parliament on Monday.

His spokesman said Cameron had confidence in his protection team and would "participate and cooperate in full" with the police review.

The member of the public, named by British media as Dean Balboa Farley, posted on Facebook that the incident had simply been a case of "brushing into someone while running".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)