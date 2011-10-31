Prime Minister David Cameron holds a news conference at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Perth October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron has urged colleagues at home and abroad to avoid talking down domestic and global economic prospects.

Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, Cameron said pessimism and fear can become self-fulfilling prophecies in global markets.

"At the G20 I'll be making the argument that inward-looking, beggar-my-neighbour policies benefit no one," he said.

Cameron said the present global economic challenges can be overcome and replaced with a "fundamentally fairer" system if leading nations confront debt, enhance competitiveness and unlock global trade.

Many Britons are worried they may have to contribute financially to easing the euro zone debt crisis and suspicious that a European super-state will exert increasing control over their lives.

"We've got to push for a more balanced world economy, where countries like the UK do better at saving and investing and restoring their competitiveness, and trade surplus economies increase domestic consumption," Cameron said.

He also called for greater optimism at home in the British economy, saying "there is much to be inspired by".

"Whatever the obstacles to growth today, we still boast some of the best universities in the world, the most favourable timezone in the world, and the world's first language.

"I passionately believe that the global economy is presenting us with opportunities, not threats - and we must seize them," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Nick Macfie)