Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron listens as Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne delivers his keynote speech on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday the country had to show it was getting on top of its record peacetime budget deficit to help keep its debt servicing costs down.

He said the government had to keep a grip on its debt because otherwise the costs would rise.

"We have to do things to prove to the world that we are getting on top of our deficit," he told BBC television.

Britain's AAA sovereign debt rating could come under pressure if the government strayed from its path of deficit reduction in the face of weaker growth, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday.

