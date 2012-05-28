Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at an informal European Union leaders summit in Brussels May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron and chancellor George Osborne met Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and Britain's top bank regulator Adair Turner on Monday to discuss the euro zone, Cameron's office said.

The meeting came amid growing worries about the stability of the currency bloc, and after Spain said it planned to recapitalise its fourth-biggest bank using Spanish government bonds.

"The (group) came in this afternoon for a long planned meeting, as part of a series of meetings throughout government to ensure the UK is properly placed to deal with the euro zone situation and the issues arising from it," Cameron's office said in a statement.

A spokesman declined to give further details. Cameron's office earlier said the gathering was not a crisis meeting.

Before the meeting, a government spokesman said it was not unusual for top ministers to meet with the Bank's governor, and that discussions were likely to touch on the broader economy, the International Monetary Fund and prospects for the euro zone.

