Prime Minister David Cameron holds a news conference at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Perth October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron has urged colleagues, at home and abroad, to avoid talking down domestic and global economic prospects.

Writing in the Financial Times newspaper Monday, Cameron said pessimism and fear can become self-fulfilling prophecies in global markets.

"At the G20 I'll be making the argument that inward-looking, beggar-my-neighbour policies benefit no one," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)