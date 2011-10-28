People sit on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral as it reopens in London October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON St Paul's Cathedral opened its doors to worshippers for the first time in a week on Friday and announced plans to take legal action to remove the anti-capitalist protest camp in its precincts.

The move came as Prime Minister David Cameron indicated the government would consider legislating to prevent demonstrators pitching tents outside London landmarks.

In a coordinated move, the City of London, which owns part of the land the camp is occupying, said it would seek a court injunction to force protesters to dismantle their encampment.

The target of the 13-day old camp of some 200 tents is the nearby London Stock Exchange which is on private land. Health and safety concerns forced the cathedral to close its doors last week for the first time since World War Two, costing it some 20,000 pounds a day in lost revenue.

The ruling Chapter said in a statement on the cathedral website on Friday it had been reluctant to take legal action.

"The Chapter has previously asked the encampment to leave the cathedral precinct in peace. This has not yet happened and so, following the advice of our lawyers, legal action has regrettably become necessary," it wrote.

"The Chapter only takes this step with the greatest reluctance and remains committed to a peaceful solution.

"At each step of the legal process the Chapter will continue to entreat the protesters to agree to a peaceful solution and, if an injunction is granted, will then be able to discuss with the protesters how to reach this solution."

Cathedral authorities have stressed that they object to the tents rather than the protesters.

"Theirs is a message that the Chapter has both heard and shares," the statement added. "It looks forward to engaging with the protesters to identify how the message may continue to be debated at St Paul's and acted upon.

Several protesters were among the crowds of worshippers to attend the cathedral's opening Eucharist.

Standing beneath the church's richly gilded dome, Dean Graeme Knowles gave a carefully worded homily in which he emphasised the church's role in debate.

"In the last century and in this, world leaders have debated under this very dome the issues facing humankind, and will continue to do so as the St Paul's Institute and the cathedral itself carry out the work of engagement," Knowles said.

Earlier that morning the City of London -- the powerful local corporation that has represented the city's commercial district for centuries -- was interrupted by protesters as its transport committee met to decide on legal action.

At least 30 protesters including some of their legal team were admitted to the medieval Guildhall, hoping to listen to the committee's debate.

A motion by Councillor Brian Mooney to allow the "well behaved and decent audience" to stay was voted down. Members of the crowd called out "we are the 99 percent" as they filed out.

Mooney told Reuters he opposed taking legal action against the camp and regretted the dispute could not be solved through open negotiation.

"By seeking a court injunction we are raising the stakes," he said. "Protesters will respond likewise and we will end up with an escalating legal debate," he said.

Signs were growing of official exasperation with makeshift campsites in the city centre like those outside St Paul's and a long-established anti-war protest outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

"I do think there is a broader issue here," Cameron told reporters in Australia as he attended a Commonwealth summit.

"I'm all in favour of the freedom to demonstrate, but I don't quite see why the freedom to demonstrate has to include the freedom to pitch a tent almost anywhere you want to in London.

He added: "Of course we need the right to protest but these tents ... I don't think are the right way forward. I do think we need to look at this whole area and I'm very keen that we do that.

The St Paul's camp will be helped in meeting the legal challenges by civil rights advocates Liberty, the group said on Friday.

The chancellor of St Paul's cathedral resigned on Thursday when it became clear the cathedral would take legal action to remove the protesters.

Canon Chancellor Giles Fraser had made clear his sympathy with the aims of the anti-capitalist protest camp and asked police to leave the cathedral steps early in the occupation.

He told British media he found the prospect of violence done in the name of the church unacceptable.

Religious commentators said his move reflected differences in official attitudes towards the camp.

In the past few days, several Anglican priests visited the protesters to express their solidarity with them.

"I was involved in the civil rights movement in the sixties," Reverend Bennett Spong told Reuters as he mingled with protesters.

"If they try to move them out, I'll be on the barricades with them," he said.

(Editing by Steve Addison)