LONDON A search and rescue operation was under way on Friday to find a missing crew member after a tug capsized and sank on London's River Thames at Greenwich in the east of the capital.

The river was closed near Greenwich Pier after the tug "Chieftain" capsized while towing a barge, a spokesman for the Port of London Authority said.

Three crew members were believed to have been on board and two had been rescued.

"Regrettably a third crew member is missing in the water. We have a major search and rescue under way to try to locate him," the spokesman said.

The tug capsized shortly before 11 am (11:00 a.m. British time).

