LONDON British police said they carried out several controlled explosions on a car in the western city of Bristol and evacuated nearly 500 homes on Saturday.

Officers were called to a "suspicious car" which smelt of fuel at just before 04:00 BST (03:00 GMT). A 200-metre exclusion zone was set up.

"We will be carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this incident now the controlled explosions have taken place," Chief Superintendent of Avon and Somerset Constabulary Geoff Spicer said in a statement.

"At this stage we believe this is an isolated incident and could be linked to an ongoing dispute and we are progressing lines of enquiry," he said.

