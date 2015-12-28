LONDON A woman in her eighties was shot dead on Monday in a care home in an English seaside town, apparently by a fellow-resident, police said.

Essex Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder at De La Mer House care home in the east coast town of Walton-on-the-Naze.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, police said, and both were living in the care home.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Werrett, who is leading the investigation, said: "At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and our enquiries are ongoing."

