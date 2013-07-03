Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, attends a monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing on his first day at the central bank's headquarters in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Alden/pool

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney made public something on his to-do list on Wednesday - ensuring women's contribution to British history is adequately represented on the country's banknotes.

The central bank sparked outrage in April when it announced that former prime minister Winston Churchill would replace social reformer Elizabeth Fry as the face on the five pound note, depriving the currency of its only female historical figure.

Mary Macleod, chair of the "Women in Parliament" group of lawmakers, wrote to Carney on his first day in office, urging him to redress the balance.

Macleod suggested that Rosalind Franklin, who contributed to the discovery of DNA, suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and National Trust founder Octavia Hill were all worthy candidates to appear on the notes.

In a reply published on the central bank's website, Carney said he had put the issue on the agenda of the Bank's next board meeting on July 17 and expected to be able to make an announcement shortly afterwards.

"I believe that our notes should celebrate the diversity of great British historical figures and their contributions in a wide range of fields," he wrote.

"On my first day as Governor, I began discussions with my new colleagues on how best to ensure that our notes represent such a diverse range, both now and in the longer term."

Carney's predecessor, Mervyn King, indicated last week that 19th-century novelist Jane Austen was "waiting in the wings" to become the new face on Britain's 10 pound notes.

The pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale appeared on the 10 pound note from the mid-1970s, but the notes went out of issue in the early 1990s.

Whether Carney will seek to redress the gender imbalance on the bank's monetary policy committee remains to be seen. The nine-strong body has been male-only since May 2010, and only four women have served on the committee since its creation in 1997.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)