LONDON British car production rose by 9.3 percent on the year in April, boosted by strong export demand, and suggesting the industry can provide some support to Britain's flagging economy, data showed on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Car Traders said car production totalled 94,352 units in April, with exports accounting for 80,936 of the total, up almost 10 percent on the year.

The figures were published amid speculation that U.S. car giant General Motors (GM.N) is planning to build the next generation of its Astra compact model in Britain rather than in Germany, in a move that is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

That would give a boost to Britain's ailing economy, which has fallen back into recession, and will come as welcome news to the beleaguered Conservative-led coalition government, which has been trying to rebalance the economy away from financial services.

The largely foreign-owned car industry has been one of the bright spots of the British economy, with carmakers Nissan (7201.T) Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS) and BMW (BMWG.DE) both announcing the creation of new jobs this year.

"Sustained investment is delivering desirable products to markets around the world and efforts by employees, trades unions and government are helping ensure the UK remains one of the most competitive locations for global automotive companies," said chief executive Paul Everitt.

