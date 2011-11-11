LONDON A man has handed himself into police investigating footage of someone swinging a cat around by its tail, the RSCPA said on Friday.

CCTV images of Mowgli the cat being spun about numerous times on a street in Kent caused widespread condemnation and outrage from animal lovers after they were released on Thursday.

"We can confirm that this morning ... a 20-year-old man from Ramsgate voluntarily handed himself into Margate Police Station and is now helping us with our enquiries," the RSCPA said in a statement.

"We would like to thank the media and the public for their help in our appeal following this incident involving a cat being swung by his tail."

The charity said it had been inundated with calls in response to a plea for information about the incident. Mowgli's owner said he had been left mentally scarred but not physically injured.

Last year, a woman who was caught on CCTV picking up a cat and putting it in a garbage bin was fined 265 pounds after her actions provoked widespread fury. Mary Bale even received death threats and needed a police guard on her home amid the furore.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)