John Cridland, head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The head of Britain's biggest employers' group has criticised the government for the "really disappointing" implementation of its growth plan, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

John Cridland, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said social housing and transport projects to accelerate growth cannot come soon enough.

"I think it is really disappointing how long it is taking to get momentum and urgency into the growth plan," the FT quoted him as saying.

The government's growth plan, outlined in November of last year, is aimed at stimulating private investment as Britain tries to eliminate a record budget deficit.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)