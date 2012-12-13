LONDON British factory orders rose above their long-run average this month, and firms in the aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors expected higher output, the CBI's monthly industrial trends survey showed on Thursday.

The total order book balance in the Confederation of British Industry survey rose this month to -12 from -21 in November, above expectations of a reading of -16 and the first time in 3 months the index has been above its long-run average of -17.

The output expectations index rose to zero from -9, but there may be inflation worries for the Bank of England as domestic price expectations hit their highest level since March.

"December's survey reports a welcome improvement in manufacturers' order books and their expectations for output," said Anna Leach, the CBI's head of economic analysis.

"Even so, they remain hesitant in predicting further output growth and are keeping stock levels low. Conditions in the sector and the wider economy are likely to remain fragile until global conditions improve over the course of 2013," she added.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, writing by David Milliken)