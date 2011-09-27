John Cridland, head of the Confederation of British Industry, poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters in Liverpool, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LIVERPOOL, England The Bank of England should not rush into printing more money as inflation is still a big risk, the head of Britain's top business lobby group said on Tuesday, urging the central bank to resist political pressure to provide fresh economic stimulus.

Ministers in the government, worried about a darkening economic backdrop, have ramped up the rhetoric in recent weeks, emphasising that tight fiscal policy gives the Bank room to be active with monetary policy.

But the head of the Confederation of British Industry told Reuters the option of buying assets to boost demand should be kept in reserve for now.

"When, if at all, is the right time to act?" John Cridland said on the sidelines of the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool. "Inflation is about to go through five percent.

"I wouldn't do it today . There's too much uncertainty. We can't lose sight of inflation. I think it would be a huge mistake. Once inflation gets into the psyche, it's quite difficult to get rid of it."

Expectations are growing that the Bank could begin a second round of asset purchases -- or quantitative easing -- soon, perhaps by November.

The Bank signalled in policy minutes released last week that Britain's economic prospects were deteriorating so swiftly that it was on the verge of pumping in more money, a move policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday he was close to backing.

More QE would most likely bolster economic growth forecasts and could allow the government to say its austerity plan is still on track when it updates parliament on November 29.

But UK inflation is expected to peak at around five percent this year -- more than double the Bank's two percent target -- before falling back next year, an outlook that Cridland broadly agrees with.

GROWTH DILEMMA

Government officials admit there is little Britain can do to insulate its struggling economy from the repercussions of the deepening debt crisis in Europe, the UK's main export market.

But Prime Minister David Cameron is known to be increasingly concerned that his austerity plans are being blamed for Britain's woes.

"The Bank of England must make an independent decision. It should not respond to political pressure," Cridland said. "Politicians are wanting the bank to do it because they can't do it themselves, because they don't have enough money to do it.

"The challenge to the bank is, is it the right thing to do? If you did more QE today, you would increase the risks of inflation... It's easy for politicians to say stimulate the economy - but what's the transition mechanism?"

Cridland said if the BoE did eventually decide to try to stimulate the economy, asset purchases should be targeted at businesses, not banks.

"If they pump more money into the economy, who is that money going to?" he said. 'It's not obvious how you get money into the hands of businesses that need money to fuel growth.

"If there were to be QE2 (a second round of QE), I think it would be different to QE1. QE1 was about the banks, QE2 is about growth in the business community."

(Editing by John Stonestreet)