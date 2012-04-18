LONDON Owners of depleted oil and gas fields offshore Britain could sell carbon storage space to neighbouring countries as pumping carbon captured from power plants out to sea would be better accepted by the public than burying it on land, academics said.

Britain's depleted fields can store around 70 billion tonnes of carbon, while the UK's own carbon capture and storage (CCS) programme would only require storage space for around 900 million tonnes of carbon by the mid-2020s.

CCS captures climate-warming emissions from power plants and stores the carbon underground, a technology which the UK government has singled out to help it meet legally-binding emissions reduction targets and which it wants to support with one billion pounds of public money.

"Offshore storage is of little public concern (...) the extra space could be sold to other countries," said Professor Stuart Haszeldine, one of 18 authors at the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) who published a new study into the feasibility of CCS on Thursday.

Storing carbon under the sea has not been commercially proven in the UK even though other countries, such as Norway or Canada, have successfully stored the gas in offshore fields.

In Germany, capturing carbon and storing it below land was met with strong public opposition due to concerns for the environment and ultimately led to the collapse of a CCS support programme in the country.

Pumping retrieved CO2 into empty offshore fields is a mandatory condition for CCS plants which apply for British state funding and could also be an option for countries bordering UK waters.

Earlier this month the British government relaunched its one-billion pound competition to fund one or more CCS power plants, after its first programme failed due to cost overruns.

The academics expect Britain's new CCS programme to deliver after the government allowed a wider spectrum of CCS technologies to enter the race.

"They got it right but the government needs to align the CCS and EMR (Electricity Market Reform) timescales, the EMR proposals have been very thin on details," said Professor Jim Watson, another study author and director of the Sussex Energy Group at Sussex University.

Parallel to the CCS competition, Britain is reforming its electricity market by providing an incentive system for low-carbon power production, which also includes CCS plants.

But exact details on so-called contracts-for-difference, which will guarantee low-carbon producers a minimum electricity price, are still unclear and have left investors uncertain about future returns.

The UKERC report shows that, in the most optimistic scenario, Britain could operate up to 15 gigawatts (GW) of CCS power capacity by 2030, with 1 GW operational by the middle to the end of this decade.

"A supportive political, policy and financial environment allows CCS projects to be competitive and financed through a combination of debt and equity," the authors said.

To ensure the most optimistic pathway will materialise, the government and industry need to address a number of uncertainties identified in the report.

The CCS programme should narrow down a number of different technologies and fuels so investors know which ones to support; the government has to put in place liabilities for carbon storage in balance between the public and private sectors; and CCS developers should integrate projects to reduce costs, the report said.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)