British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON The British government on Monday launched a competition to provide 20 million pounds this year to companies developing cheaper and more efficient components for carbon capture and storage (CCS) plants.
The funds are on top of a one-billion pound state tender for CCS projects due in the coming weeks.
The government has set aside 125 million pounds for research and development of CCS components over a four-year period, to be distributed in collaboration with three technology research groups.
"By supporting research and development, this 20 million pound competition is an important step towards making cost competitive CCS a reality by the 2020s," Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey said.
The government is under pressure to deliver a new CCS construction programme in Britain, after its latest attempt to finance a project in Scotland collapsed due to spiralling costs.
CCS is an expensive and commercially unproven technology, but the government sees its development as vital to help reduce carbon emissions from power plants.
Britain's energy ministry said in a pre-tender document issued in the European Union's official journal that it expected new CCS projects to start operating by 2016-2020.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.