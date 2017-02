LONDON British utility Centrica stopped gas production at its South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea on Monday afternoon due to a technical issue, the company said.

Gas production at the field dropped to zero at 4.25 p.m. British time on Monday from a usual capacity of 6.2 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), a market notification message showed.

The message did not indicate when production would resume.

