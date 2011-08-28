Olly Murs poses for photographers at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Olly Murs, a former runner-up in the "The X Factor" TV talent show, stormed to the top of the British singles chart Sunday with "Heart Skips a Beat."

Murs's third single, featuring Brighton rap duo Rizzle Kicks, broke the 100,000 sales barrier.

It edged another new entry, "Feel So Close" by Scottish producer and DJ Calvin Harris, into second place, the Official UK Charts Company said.

Last week's number one, "Don't Go" by London rapper Wretch 32 featuring singer-songwriter Josh Kumra, slipped to number four behind "Moves Like Jagger," by U.S. band Maroon 5 and featuring Christina Aguilera, which was stuck at three.

Former "Pop Idol" winner Will Young's new single "Jealousy" was another new entry at number five, giving him his 10th Top 10 single.

Young topped the album chart with "Echoes," a new entry. It is his sixth Top 10 and third number one album.

Joe McElderry, the 2009 "X Factor" winner, went straight in at number two with his second album "Classic."

Other new entries in the album chart included Wretch 32's "Black and White," at number four, and Barbra Streisand's "What Matters Most," straight in at number seven, giving the singer and actress her 10th UK Top 10 album hit.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)