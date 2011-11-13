Scottish singer Susan Boyle sings ''I Dreamed a Dream'' on the Danish relief show ''The Denmark Collection'' to raise money for women in Africa and for the victims of the Haiti earthquake at the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Casper Christoffersen/Scanpix

LONDON Scottish singer Susan Boyle, a worldwide sensation since appearing on a TV talent show in 2009, shot straight to the top of the British chart on Sunday with her new album, "Someone to Watch over me," the Officials Charts Company said.

Boyle, notching up her third number one album in a row, has sold some 14 million albums worldwide and has been number one in 30 countries.

Cher Lloyd, 18, an X Factor finalist last year, saw her debut album "Sticks and Stones" enter the chart at number four while The Wanted took number five slot with second album "Battleground."

Barbados-born R&B singer Rihanna topped the singles chart with "We Found Love," featuring Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris. The single bounced back to the top from last week's number two and has now spent four weeks at number one.

Boyband JLS was the highest new entry in the singles chart at number two with "Take a Chance on Me," the second single from the forthcoming album "Jukebox."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)