LONDON Veteran singer-songwriter Paul Weller shot to the top of the British album charts on Sunday with his 11th studio album "Sonik Kicks", the Official Charts Company said.

It is the fourth solo number one album for Weller, formerly with The Jam and The Style Council.

Last week's number one album, "In My Dreams" from Military Wives, a 247-strong choir made up of the partners of British soldiers serving in Afghanistan, slid to number three.

Singer Katy Perry, who recently finalised her divorce from British comedian Russell Brand, scored her third number one in the singles rankings with "Part Of Me".

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul was also new in at number two with his single "She Doesn't Mind", as last week's top-seller "Somebody That I Used To Know", by Belgian-Australian songwriter Gotye, dropped to third place.

Also new in the singles charts was London singer Labrinth in fourth place with "Last Time", with British boyband JLS debuting at number six with a charity single, "Proud".

(Reporting by Tim Castle)