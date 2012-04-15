Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

LONDON Multi-award winning singer Adele returned to number one in the albums chart with "21", overtaking David Bowie and Dire Straits for the number of weeks spent in the top spot, the UK's Official Albums Chart said on Sunday.

The Brit and Grammy award winner moved up two places in her 64th week in the albums chart with "21".

During her career, she has notched up 23 weeks at number one, including one week for her debut album "19" and 22 weeks for "21".

Bowie and Dire Straits both managed 22 weeks.

Making way for Adele was Nicki Minaj with "Pink Friday - Roman Reloaded" which dropped one place to number two.

A new entrant at number three was Alabama Shakes with debut album "Boys & Girls".

In the singles chart, pop starlet Carly Rae Jepsen kept teen sensation Justin Bieber at bay, holding on to number one with "Call Me Maybe".

The Canadian Idol contestant outsold her Canadian compatriot's single "Boyfriend" by two to one. Bieber, who had praised his rival on Twitter, had to settle for a new entrant at number two.

American R'n'B singer Usher was another new entrant at number four with "Climax".

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)