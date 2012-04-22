Vionnet's birds of paradise fly in Milan palazzo
MILAN Fashion house Vionnet unveiled an airy and colorful collection inspired by birds of paradise in the brand's first fashion show in Milan following its decision to switch from the Paris catwalks.
LONDON Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen held on to the top spot of the British pop chart for a third week, seeing off competition from English teenager Conor Maynard, the weekly rundown's compiler said on Sunday.
The Official Charts Company said Jepsen's global hit "Call Me Maybe" outsold Maynard's debut single "Can't Say No", the highest new entry at number two.
Jepsen, 26, came third in the 2007 series of the television talent search Canadian Idol, while 19-year-old Maynard was discovered after putting some of his performances on the video-sharing website YouTube.
The only other new entry in the singles chart was the American hip hop artist B.o.B. with "So Good", which reached seventh place in its first week.
English singer Adele notched up another week at number one in the album charts with "21". The Grammy Award-winner's second album, which contains hits such as "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You", has spent 65 weeks in the chart.
LOS ANGELES Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has chosen an Iranian-American female engineer and a former NASA scientist to represent his film "The Salesman" at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which he is boycotting in protest over U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
LONDON Actress Emma Thompson has said she is not taking part in a short "Love Actually" sequel for Britain's Comic Relief charity appeal because it is "too soon" to reprise her role in the romantic comedy after the death last year of co-star Alan Rickman.