Recording artist Carly Rae Jepsen arrives on the red carpet during the 41st Juno Awards in Ottawa April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

LONDON Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen held on to the top spot of the British pop chart for a third week, seeing off competition from English teenager Conor Maynard, the weekly rundown's compiler said on Sunday.

The Official Charts Company said Jepsen's global hit "Call Me Maybe" outsold Maynard's debut single "Can't Say No", the highest new entry at number two.

Jepsen, 26, came third in the 2007 series of the television talent search Canadian Idol, while 19-year-old Maynard was discovered after putting some of his performances on the video-sharing website YouTube.

The only other new entry in the singles chart was the American hip hop artist B.o.B. with "So Good", which reached seventh place in its first week.

English singer Adele notched up another week at number one in the album charts with "21". The Grammy Award-winner's second album, which contains hits such as "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You", has spent 65 weeks in the chart.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Roddy)