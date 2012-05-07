LONDON Singer-songwriter Tulisa topped Britain's pop charts on Sunday with her debut solo single "Young", days after the television talent show judge was voted the world's sexiest woman by readers of British men's magazine FHM.

Tulisa, a former member of hip-hop act N-Dubz, has seen her public profile soar since appearing last year as an enthusiastic and articulate judge on ITV's popular X Factor contest.

The new release from the 23-year-old Londoner pushed into second place last week's number one, "Call Me Maybe" by Canadian Idol talent show contestant Carly Rae Jepsen, the Official Charts Company said.

Barbados pop group Cover Drive were the only other new entry in the top 10, with their single "Sparks" landing at number four.

Welsh singer-songwriter Marina and the Diamonds shot straight to the top of the album charts with "Electra Heart", while "Little Broken Hearts" from U.S. singer Norah Jones was also a new entry in fourth place.

Soul singer Adele's Grammy award-winning album "21" at number five notched up its 67th week in the charts, following Thursday's news it has now outsold Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to become Britain's fifth biggest selling album of all time.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Andrew Roche)