Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' scores monster $30.5 million opening
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Get Out," a trenchant horror film about race relations, rode critical raves to a smashing box office debut.
LONDON U.S. rockers Maroon 5 achieved their first British number one single with "Payphone" on Sunday, following up on the success of their previous entry "Moves Like Jagger" that was Britain's second best-selling single last year.
"Payphone", which features rapper Wiz Khalifa, knocked Cheryl Cole's dance-influenced "Call My Name" off the top spot, which she reached last week after selling 152,000 copies - the highest weekly total of any British single so far this year.
U.S. rapper Flo Rida's "Whistle" slipped to third place, while girl group Stooshe were at number four with "Black Heart".
Canadian teen heart-throb Justin Bieber's "Believe" went straight into the British album charts at number one, edging past Cole's new album "A Million Lights" by a margin of just 3,000 copies.
Maroon 5 release their fourth studio album next week.
