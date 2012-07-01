Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LONDON American rapper will.i.am went straight to the top of the singles charts with "This is Love", featuring Eva Simons, the Official UK Charts Company said on Sunday.
Making way was Maroon 5, the American pop rock band which dropped to number two with "Payphone", featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa.
Chris Brown was also a new entrant at number three with "Don't Wake Me Up".
It was all change at the top of the albums chart too where the top two places were occupied by new entrants.
Straight in at number one were American rockers Linkin Park with "Living Things", while Maroon 5 was number two with "Overexposed".
SEOUL Two years ago, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador in London, received an unexpected phone call from the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee in Pyongyang telling him to get ready to receive a very important e-mail.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.