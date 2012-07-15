Florence and the Machine performs at the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Florence and the Machine notched up their first British number one single on Sunday after a re-mixed version of "Spectrum" by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris entered the charts in top spot.

The news will bring some cheer to the London-based band, who already have two number one albums under their belt, after they were forced to cancel two European festival performances last week because lead singer Florence Welch suffered a vocal injury.

Spectrum knocked U.S. pop group Maroon 5's "Payphone" into second place while American rapper will.i.am's "This Is Love" remained in third, the Official Charts Company said.

R&B singer and rapper Chris Brown was fourth with "Don't Wake Me Up" and "Black Heart" by London girl group Stooshe was fifth.

Singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner saw his third album "Write It On Your Skin" go straight to the top of the album charts, fending off a challenge from Frank Ocean, the first solo outing from the member of the U.S. hip-hop collective Odd Future.

"I've been completely blown away by the response to this album," Newton, whose debut release also topped the chart, told OfficialCharts.com. "It was three years solid work but so worth it."

Ocean's "Channel Orange" was in second with Maroon 5 dropping a place to third with "Overexposed".

South London singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas was fourth with "Is Your Love Big Enough", while last week's number one Chris Brown's "Fortune" dropped to fifth.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Stephen Powell)