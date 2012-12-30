LONDON James Arthur, winner of this year's British version of the "X Factor" TV talent show, saw his debut single climb back to number one in the British pop charts on Sunday.

Arthur's "Impossible" shot straight to the top earlier this month but was overtaken last week by a tribute song to the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster, "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother", a version of the ballad that was a worldwide hit for The Hollies.

That song has now slipped to fifth position, according to the Official Charts Company listings.

"Scream and Shout" by will.i.am, featuring Britney Spears, stayed at two while Psy's monster video hit "Gangnam Style" was up three places to third.

In the album charts, British singer Emeli Sande stayed top with "Our Version Of Events", with Olly Murs' "Right Place, Right Time" unchanged at two.

Rihanna was up three places to third with "Unapologetic".

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)