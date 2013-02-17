LONDON Swedish DJ Avicii notched up his first British number one single on Sunday while the "Harlem Shake" Internet sensation made a stunning debut in third place, the Official Charts Company said.

"I Could Be The One", a collaboration between 23-year-old Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, and Dutch DJ Nicky Romero, entered the charts in top spot, bettering his two top five releases in 2011.

It sold 8,000 more copies than "Thrift Shop", by American hip-hop artist Macklemore featuring producer Ryan Lewis and singer Wanz, which slipped a place to second.

New York DJ Baauer's "Harlem Shake" burst into the charts in third after it became a massive Internet hit and spawned a dance craze with echoes of the global success of South Korean rapper Psy's "Gangnam Style".

A flood of videos featuring the song have appeared on YouTube and have attracted 44 million hits since appearing at the start of the month.

"Harlem Shake's arrival at Number 3 underlines just how quickly this track has turned into a bone fide phenomenon," said Martin Talbot, Managing Director of the Official Charts Company.

"At the start of the week, it wasn't even selling enough to make the Top 20, but it is now one of the UK's most popular tracks."

R&B singer Rihanna and U.S. artist Mikky Ekko climbed four places to fourth with "Stay", while British garage band Disclosure fell three to fifth spot with "White Noise".

In the album rankings, the soundtrack of the movie version of "Les Miserables" remained at number one just pipping "Holy Fire" by English rock band Foals which debuted in second place.

Emeli Sande was third with "Our Version Of Events", with English singer Jake Bugg's eponymous album in fourth.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)