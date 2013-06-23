Children give Oscars fashion the pint-sized treatment
LOS ANGELES It's high fashion on a small scale, as the Oscar gowns worn by some of Hollywood's biggest names got re-imagined into child-sized versions by a Los Angeles photographer.
LONDON American R&B singer Robin Thicke has notched up a fourth week at the top of the British pop charts with his summer hit "Blurred Lines", the compiler said on Sunday.
The Official Charts Company said Thicke sold a further 133,000 copies of the single over the last week to bring total UK sales to 718,000, the year's second biggest selling track.
The song, which features vocals by U.S. artists T.I. and Pharrell Williams, has already been a number one hit in the United States and around the world.
Second place on the weekly single chart went to American singer Jason Derulo's new release "The Other Side".
London-based rapper Dizzee Rascal was the second highest new entry at number five with "Goin' Crazy", a collaboration with British singer Robbie Williams.
On the album charts, U.S. rapper Kanye West secured the number one position with his new entry, "Yeezus". It was his first British number one album since "Graduation" in 2007.
Last week's top-selling album, "13", by heavy metal veterans Black Sabbath, fell one spot to second place.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)
LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga will step in for Beyonce at this year's Coachella music festival after the R&B singer, who is pregnant with twins, dropped out of her headlining slot due to doctor's orders.
NEW YORK Walt Disney Co's live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast," one of the most anticipated movies of the year, will feature a gay character for the first time in Disney's history, according to the film's director.