LONDON American singer and actress Miley Cyrus notched up her first number one hit in the British singles chart on Sunday with "We Can't Stop", a new entry, the Official Charts Company said.

Cyrus, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, sold 128,000 copies of the track in the last seven days scoring what was also her first top ten single in Britain, it said.

Her success ended Swedish DJ and producer Avicii's three-week spell at the top of the British singles charts with "Wake Me Up", which slipped to second place.

In the albums chart, Welsh classical singers Richard and Adam Johnson held onto the number one slot for a second week with their debut release, "The Impossible Dream".

A new entry from Civil Wars, their closest competitors, entitled "The Civil Wars", went straight in at number two, unseating English singer Jahmene Douglas whose "Love Never Fails" fell to fifth.

