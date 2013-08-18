Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LONDON Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding hit the top of the British singles charts for the first time on Sunday with her song "Burn", the Official Charts Company said.
Goulding, 26, who performed at the wedding reception of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, sold 117,000 copies of her single to take the number one spot from U.S. singer and actress Miley Cyrus.
Lady Gaga's new single "Applause" charted at number five after it was hurriedly released on Tuesday, almost a week ahead of schedule, when a version was leaked online.
Brothers Richard and Adam Johnson, who found fame through a televised British talent show, topped the album chart for a third consecutive week with their debut release "The Impossible Dream".
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.