LONDON American singer Katy Perry has secured her fourth number one in the British singles chart with her latest release "Roar", sales figures showed on Sunday.

Already a number one hit in the United States and around the world, the song knocked "Burn" by English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding off the top spot in its debut week.

Perry, whose previous hits include "Firework" and "I Kissed a Girl", sold 179,500 copies in the last week, making it the third fastest selling single of the year, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly list.

"I love the UK," Perry said in a statement. "The UK is so ahead of the zeitgeist. They are the zeitgeist. The UK is where a lot of music trends start."

In an otherwise little-changed top 10, Swedish DJ Avicii slipped one place to number three with "Wake Me Up".

English indie-rock band The 1975 took the number one position in the album chart with their eponymous new release.

They saw off a challenge from American rockers Nine Inch Nails and their latest album "Hesitation Marks".

English hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks' "Roaring 20s" was another new entry at number three.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Roche)