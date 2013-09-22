Singer Jason Derulo (C) performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON American R&B singer Jason Derulo notched up his third British number one single on Sunday with "Talk Dirty", ending U.S. singer Katy Perry's two-week run in the No. 1 slot, sales figures showed.

The Official Charts Company said with sales of nearly 160,000 copies over the past week, "Talk Dirty" has become the fastest selling single of Derulo's career in Britain and the fourth fastest selling single of 2013.

"Talk Dirty", which also features rapper 2 Chainz, is the second single from Derulo's third album, "Tattoos", which will be released in Britain on Monday.

Perry's "Roar", which follows her previous hits "Firework" and "I Kissed a Girl", fell one place to No. 2 while British singer-songwriter Jessie J was new in at No. 3 with "It's My Party".

American rock band OneRepublic dropped two places to No. 4 with "Counting Stars", while Swedish DJ Avicii took up two places in the Top 10 with "You Make Me" entering new at No. 5 and former chart topper "Wake Me Up" in sixth place.

Indie rock group Arctic Monkeys claimed top spot in the British albums chart for a second week with "AM", after setting a new chart record last weekend by becoming the first independent act to have five No. 1 studio albums in a row.

The band from Sheffield, England, fought off tough competition from Avicii and Britain's Elton John to hold onto the No. 1 position for a second week.

Avicii scored the week's highest new entry with his debut album, "True", entering the albums chart at No. 2.

Elton John was new in at No. 3 with his 31st studio album, "The Diving Board".

Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers were new in at No. 4 with "Rewind The Film", their 11th Top 10 album, while English indie pop trio London Grammar rounded off the week's Top 5 with "If You Wait".

(Reporting by William James and Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Mark Potter)