LONDON British four-piece act Clean Bandit held onto the top spot in the singles chart on Sunday for a second week with their track "Rather Be", seeing off a new entry from U.S. producer will.i.am and friends, the Official Charts Company said.

Clean Bandit, who formed in 2009 while studying at Cambridge University, notched up their first singles chart number one the previous week and built on that success, selling a further 137,000 copies.

The Official Charts Company hailed their achievement, saying that will.i.am and the other artists involved with this week's highest new entry - "Feelin' Myself" - which went straight in at number two, had 12 UK number ones between them.

The other artists on the collaborative track were Miley Cyrus, French Montana and Wiz Khalifa.

In the albums chart, British band You Me At Six seized the top spot with a new entry - "Cavalier Youth" - knocking Ellie Goulding's "Halcyon" into second place.

Beyonce held onto the third spot with her self-titled album.

