Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
LONDON English singer/songwriter Cheryl Cole took the top spot in Britain's singles chart on Sunday with "Crazy Stupid Love", notching up her fourth solo number one track, the Official Charts Company said.
The single, which features rapper Tinie Tempah, is taken from Cole's forthcoming album "Only Human", and topples Rixton’s "Me And My Broken Heart" from the top spot, pushing it into eighth place.
Canadian newcomers Magic! took the number two slot with their reggae-infused debut "Rude", which has already sold well in Canada, Australia, Scandinavia and the United States.
In the albums chart, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran stayed at number one for a fifth week, becoming the longest consecutively running number one album since Adele's "21" topped the chart in January 2011.
British sales of Sheeran's second full-length album "X" have so far exceeded 400,000 copies. Dolly Parton's album "Blue Smoke - The Best Of" took the second spot.
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.