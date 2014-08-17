Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
LONDON Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz held onto the top spot in Britain's music charts on Sunday for a second week with their single "Am I Wrong", the Official Charts Company said.
The success of the Oslo-based duo, Nico Sereba and Vincent Dery, both former school teachers, mean they are the first Norwegian act to have a number one hit in Britain since A-ha's "The Sun always Shines on TV" nearly 29 years ago.
"Rude" by Magic! remained in second place, while American band OneRepublic stayed in third place with "Love Runs Out".
In the albums chart, Ed Sheeran's spell at the top continued for an eighth week as "X" continued to outsell its rivals, making it the longest running number one album of the year so far.
Dolly Parton fell one place to number three with "Blue Smoke - The Best Of", swapping places with Sam Smith whose track "In the Lonely Hour" moved up a slot into second place.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams)
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.