Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
LONDON English DJ Mark Ronson grabbed the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with his new track "Uptown Funk" featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.
The track was made for Ronson's fourth studio album, "Uptown Special", due to be released next year.
Ronson knocked English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" into second place, while "Do They Know it's Christmas" by Band Aid 30 rose nine places to number three.
In the albums chart, Sheeran had more success, with "X" rising one place to number one, pushing Take That's "III" into sixth place.
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.