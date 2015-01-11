Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON English DJ Mark Ronson kept the top spot in the British singles chart on Sunday with "Uptown Funk," featuring U.S. singer Bruno Mars, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the fourth non-consecutive week at number one for the track, which had a combined download and streams tally of 130,000.

The song holds the record for most streams in a week at 2.56 million and was streamed 2.43 million times in the past week alone, the Official Charts Company said.

Philip George, a 21-year-old DJ, kept the number two spot, with his debut release "Wish You Were Mine," while Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" held firm in third place.

In the albums chart, Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" reclaimed the top spot, moving up from number three, giving the soul singer his fifth non-consecutive week at the top.

Singer-songwriter George Ezra's "Wanted On Voyage" fell to number three from number one, while Ed Sheeran's "X" remained at number two.

