LONDON British singer songwriter Jess Glynne notched up her first solo number one single in Britain with "Hold My Hand", the Official Charts Company said on Sunday, saying she had racked up sales of over 97,000.

Glynne dethroned last week's number one, "Lay Me Down", from Sam Smith and John Legend, which fell to number six. English songwriter James Bay took the second spot with his single "Hold Back the River", while Years & Years took the third spot with "King."

In the album charts, Bay's debut album "Chaos And The Calm" went straight to number one, achieving combined sales of over 64,000. Last week's number one, "To Pimp A Butterfly", by U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar, slipped to fifth place.

Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour", the most-streamed album of the week, stayed at number two, while Ed Sheeran's "X", which recently passed the two-million sales mark, was at number three.

