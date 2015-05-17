LONDON Felix Jaehn's remix of "Cheerleader" by OMI held the top spot in Britain's music charts for a third week, helping to cement its status as a summer anthem, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The OMI track held off the challenge from new entry "Bills" by LunchMoney Lewis which went straight in at No.2., pushing American rapper Wiz Khalifa's tribute to actor Paul Walker, "See You Again", down to No.3.

In the albums chart, folk-rock band Mumford & Sons spent a second week at the top with their third album "Wilder Mind", becoming the first record to spend two consecutive weeks at No.1 in the albums category this year.

"Wilder Mind", the follow up to "Babel", outsold its nearest competitor, Sam Smith's In The Lonely Hour by more than two to one, the Official Charts Company said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)