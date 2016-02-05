Recording artist Zayn Malik poses at the premiere of 'Straight Outta Compton' in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 14. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik arrives at the fifth annual Asian Awards in the Grosvenor House Hotel, London April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON The debut solo of former One Direction singer Zayn shot straight to the top of the British charts on Friday as the fastest-selling single of 2016 so far, while David Bowie continued to dominate the albums.

Zayn's "Pillowtalk" notched up combined sales of 112,000 with 4.97 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

Zayn Malik left One Direction last March after five years with the hugely successful boyband that was first discovered on ITV television talent show "X Factor."

Pillowtalk held off competition from Jonas Blue's "Fast Car" in second spot while last week's number one "Stitches" by Shawn Mendes fell to third place.

Bowie has dominated the British album charts since his death in January and claimed top spot for the fourth week as the "Best of Bowie" compilation - originally released in 2002 - replaced his final album "Blackstar."

Bowie has become the first act to knock himself off the top of the Official Albums Chart in nearly six years, since Michael Jackson achieved the feat following his death in 2009.

Third place went to "This is Acting," the seventh studio album by Australian singer-songwriter Sia.

Rihanna's long-awaited eighth studio album "Anti" came in at number 7.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Costas Pitas)