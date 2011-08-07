LONDON Teenage singer Cher Lloyd who reached the final of reality TV talent show "X Factor" in 2010 stormed to the top of the singles chart on Sunday with her debut release.

Lloyd's "Swagger Jagger" knocked "She Makes Me Wanna" by boy band JLS, also former "X Factor" finalists, into second spot, the Official Charts Company said.

"Having a No. 1 was the best thing I could have asked for," 18-year-old Lloyd said.

There was little other change at the top of the chart, with British/Irish boyband The Wanted slipping to third with "Glad You Came," singer Ed Sheeran's "The A Team" unchanged in fourth, and "Louder" by DJ Fresh dropping two places to No. 5.

Amy Winehouse, who died last month aged 27, continued to dominate the albums chart.

"Back to Black" remained in top spot while her debut album "Frank" moved up to third spot.

Adele stayed at No. 2 and No. 4 with "21" and "19," with U.S. singer Beyonce continuing the numerical titled albums in fifth place with "4."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Louise Ireland)