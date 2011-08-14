LONDON Nero, an electronic music act from London, claimed their first number one single with "Promises", the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

It was the fourth single by the producers Dan Stephens and Joe Ray, and went straight to top spot.

The pair, best known for house, dubstep and drum and bass, were nominees for the BBC's Sound of 2011 poll earlier in the year.

Boy band JLS, former "X Factor" finalists, remained at number two with "She Makes Me Wanna", while dropping from last week's number one to number three was fellow former reality TV talent show finalist Cher Lloyd with "Swagger Jagger".

In the albums chart, Amy Winehouse, who died last month aged 27, remained at number one for the third week with "Back to Black", while her debut "Frank" slipped one place to number four.

Adele's "21" held on to number two, while hip-hop kings Jay-Z and Kanye West were the highest new entrants at number three with their collaboration "Watch the Throne".

Veteran jazz and R'n'B singer Randy Crawford secured the only other new top 10 entry with "Best Of" at number seven.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)