LONDON Rapper Example topped the singles chart on Sunday, following his earlier breakthrough success, while veteran U.S. rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers stormed the albums chart with their first release in five years.

The upbeat "Stay Awake" is the second top-ranked track by London-born Example, whose real name is Elliot Gleave. The first, "Changed The Way You Kissed Me," spent two weeks in the top spot in June, the Official Charts Company said.

"Moves Like Jagger" by U.S. band Maroon 5, which features Christina Aguilera, became the second best-selling song of the week, while "Heart Skips a Beat" by Olly Murs, a former runner-up in the "The X Factor" TV talent show, fell from the top spot to third place.

"I'm With You," the album by the Grammy-winning Red Hot Chili Peppers, proved worth the wait as it shot straight to the top soon after its release.

Hot on the band's heels is another Grammy winner, French music producer and DJ David Guetta, with his new entry "Nothing But The Beat."

"Echoes" by former "Pop Idol" winner Will Young dropped to number three from the top spot in the albums ranking.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)