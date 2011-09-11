Diversity to rock the runway at New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK From faux furs and statement outerwear to floral prints and pants suits for warmer weather, a diversity of styles for all seasons will hit the runway at New York Fashion Week.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Pixie Lott shot to the top of the UK singles charts on Sunday with her release "All About Tonight," the Official Charts Company said.
It is the third time Lott has debuted at number one, after the 2009 successes of her debut single "Mama Do" and the follow-up track "Boys & Girls."
British-Irish girl group Saturdays were straight in at number three with "All Fired Up," while London-born singer Leona Lewis and Swedish DJ Avicii were hot on their heels, arriving at number four with their collaboration "Collide."
"Moves Like Jagger," by California pop group Maroon 5 and featuring Christina Aguilera, was steady at number two.
In the albums chart, British rapper Example saw his "Playing In The Shadows" hit the number one spot in its first week on release.
The Beatles returned to the top ranks at number six with the digital release of their best-selling collection of singles, "1."
Veteran American actress and singer Doris Day, 87, was a few places behind with her compilation of previously unreleased recordings, "My Heart," entering the album charts at number nine.
STOCKHOLM British rock star Sting and American jazz musician Wayne Shorter have been awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize, committee officials said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Kanye West, one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues.